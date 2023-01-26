News you can trust since 1838
NHS supporters from Banbury area will join nationwide protests against NHS crisis this weekend

NHS supporters from the Banbury area will be joining a national protest to show their support for the NHS in Oxford this Saturday (January 28).

By Jack Ingham
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 12:34pm
Keep the Horton General campaigners are heading to Oxford.
This Saturday morning, NHS staff and campaigners from the organisation Keep Our NHS Public will be staging a day of action in Oxford.

Campaigners will meet in the Headington part of the city to show solidarity with NHS workers fighting for better pay and conditions as part of a national protest day made up of 20 different events across the country.

Liz Peretz, chair of Oxfordshire Keep Our NHS Public, said: “We will stand alongside NHS staff in their daily struggle to safeguard their livelihoods, protect a publicly-funded NHS and keep patients safe. Government will put more lives at risk if it recklessly fails to tackle as a matter of national urgency the long-term staffing crisis, fails to invest immediately in a depleted NHS, and fails to pay overloaded and underpaid staff their due.”

In response, the Government says it has put huge investment into the NHS and is continuing to find a solution to the current problems.

For more information on the Day of Action including links to other local events, see: https://keepournhspublic.com/event/national-day-of-action/