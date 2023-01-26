NHS supporters from Banbury area will join nationwide protests against NHS crisis this weekend
NHS supporters from the Banbury area will be joining a national protest to show their support for the NHS in Oxford this Saturday (January 28).
This Saturday morning, NHS staff and campaigners from the organisation Keep Our NHS Public will be staging a day of action in Oxford.
Campaigners will meet in the Headington part of the city to show solidarity with NHS workers fighting for better pay and conditions as part of a national protest day made up of 20 different events across the country.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liz Peretz, chair of Oxfordshire Keep Our NHS Public, said: “We will stand alongside NHS staff in their daily struggle to safeguard their livelihoods, protect a publicly-funded NHS and keep patients safe. Government will put more lives at risk if it recklessly fails to tackle as a matter of national urgency the long-term staffing crisis, fails to invest immediately in a depleted NHS, and fails to pay overloaded and underpaid staff their due.”
In response, the Government says it has put huge investment into the NHS and is continuing to find a solution to the current problems.
For more information on the Day of Action including links to other local events, see: https://keepournhspublic.com/event/national-day-of-action/