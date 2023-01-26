Keep the Horton General campaigners are heading to Oxford.

This Saturday morning, NHS staff and campaigners from the organisation Keep Our NHS Public will be staging a day of action in Oxford.

Campaigners will meet in the Headington part of the city to show solidarity with NHS workers fighting for better pay and conditions as part of a national protest day made up of 20 different events across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liz Peretz, chair of Oxfordshire Keep Our NHS Public, said: “We will stand alongside NHS staff in their daily struggle to safeguard their livelihoods, protect a publicly-funded NHS and keep patients safe. Government will put more lives at risk if it recklessly fails to tackle as a matter of national urgency the long-term staffing crisis, fails to invest immediately in a depleted NHS, and fails to pay overloaded and underpaid staff their due.”

In response, the Government says it has put huge investment into the NHS and is continuing to find a solution to the current problems.