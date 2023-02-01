News you can trust since 1838
New police Deputy Commander announced for Banbury and Chipping Norton areas

Thames Valley Police have welcomed a new Deputy Commander for the Cherwell and West Oxfordshire Local Policing Area.

By Jack Ingham
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 4:23pm
Chief Inspector James Sullivan has taken over as the new Deputy LPA Commander for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire.
Last Monday (January 23), the police welcomed Chief Inspector James Sullivan into their senior management team as the new Deputy LPA Commander.

Chief Inspector Sullivan brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge, having worked in neighbourhood policing teams and most recently as Deputy Commander for Oxford.

He will work in close partnership with local authorities and support police staff to ensure Oxfordshire remains a safe place to live.