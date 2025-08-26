New operation launched to crack down on antisocial behaviour in Banbury
The police’s Operation Jin is aimed at “restoring the public’s confidence, tackling antisocial behaviour and improving safety”.
Several groups, including local authorities, police, and community partners, have come together to work on the operation.
So far, Community Protection Warnings (CPW) and Community Protection Notices (CPN) orders have been issued to people involved in antisocial behaviour as part of Operation Jin.
The police believe these orders have been vital in stopping repeat offending and preventing disruptive behaviour.
A tent, illegally pitched on privately owned land, was also removed as part of the operation.
This was carried out alongside council teams, who were able to provide support services for the person.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “The journey doesn’t stop here, though; the neighbourhood policing team continues to patrol hotspot areas.
“We also want to reinforce the message that antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated and that support is available.”