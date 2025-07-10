New images released after steering wheel stolen from classic F1 car displayed at Silverstone Grand Prix
New images have been released of a man the police wish to speak to after a steering wheel from a classic F1 car was stolen during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Northamptonshire Police is appealing for the man in the pictures or anyone who recognises him to contact them.
As we reported earlier this week, the steering wheel was taken from the classic Formula 1 car that was on display at around 2.30pm on Friday, July 4.
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000390674, to ensure any information gets to the right person as quickly as possible.