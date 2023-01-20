New date announced for murder trial over the deaths of two Banbury men

A new date for the murder trial over the deaths of two Banbury men has been announced.

Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, 21, of Banbury, were killed when their car was rammed off the road and burst into flames just after midnight on February 11.

Advertisement

Eight people are accused of plotting to ambush the two men - but the trial was scrapped in December due to 'jury irregularity'.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (left) and Saqib Hussain

The new trial with a new jury will now start on Monday April 17.

At the end of the first trial, Judge Mr Justice Saini: "The discharge was by reason of jury irregularity. The irregularity had nothing to do with any conduct or alleged conduct of the defendants or the families or friends of Saqib Hussain or Hashim Ijazuddin, but was purely internal to the jury.

Advertisement

"There will be a re-trial before a fresh jury in the new year."

The defendants are set to face the same charges of murder and manslaughter, which they all deny, when the re-trial begins.

Advertisement

The eight defendants are: Natasha Akhtar, 22, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham; Mahek Bukhari, 23, and Ansreen Bukhari, 47, both of George Eardley Close, Tunstall; Raees Jamal, 22, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough; Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Northfields, Leicester; Mohammed Patel, 20, of Braybrooke Road, Northfields, Leiceste; Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Littlemore Close, Crown Hills, Leicester; and Ameer Jamal, 27, of Catherine Street, Belgrave, Leicester.