New community wardens join Banbury team in bid to combat anti-social behaviour and support vulnerable

Three new wardens have joined the district council’s community safety team in a bid to combat anti-social behaviour and support more of the vulnerable within the community.

By Jack Ingham
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 2:18pm
Cherwell District Council's new community wardens Trudie, Helen and Yvonne.
The three new faces will join Cherwell District Council’s team and provide a “welcoming and reassuring presence” to the public, as well as gathering intelligence to support enforcement.

Katey and Tim, two long-standing members of the Cherwell District Council community safety team, have now been joined by new community wardens Yvonne, Helen and Trudie.

Cllr Eddie Reeves said: "If you see one of our community wardens when you’re out and about in the Banbury, Bicester or Kidlington areas, do stop and say hello.

"They are a friendly and approachable team, and I am absolutely delighted that they have taken on these new recruits. It shows how seriously we as a council take community safety, and I have no doubt that they will be a reassuring presence all over the district."