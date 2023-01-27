New community wardens join Banbury team in bid to combat anti-social behaviour and support vulnerable

Cherwell District Council's new community wardens Trudie, Helen and Yvonne.

The three new faces will join Cherwell District Council’s team and provide a “welcoming and reassuring presence” to the public, as well as gathering intelligence to support enforcement.

Katey and Tim, two long-standing members of the Cherwell District Council community safety team, have now been joined by new community wardens Yvonne, Helen and Trudie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Eddie Reeves said: "If you see one of our community wardens when you’re out and about in the Banbury, Bicester or Kidlington areas, do stop and say hello.