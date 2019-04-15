New Cherwell and West Oxfordshire police commander ‘hopes to improve response to crimes’

Thames Valley Police’s new deputy commander for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire ‘hopes to improve the response to crimes that cause the greatest harm’, as he starts today (Monday, April 15).

Chief Inspector John Batty has moved from his role as deputy commander for Milton Keynes to take over from Chief Inspector Emma Garside, who is leading a new regional project for the force.

Cherwell and West Oxfordshire deputy commander Chief Inspector John Batty NNL-190415-095138001

He spent the four years as a neighbourhood inspector in Cherwell and West Oxfordshire and plans to build on his existing relationships with the community to inform and empower residents to work with TVP and its partners to keep our communities safe.

Ch Insp Batty said: “I know Cherwell and West Oxfordshire well having been a neighbourhood inspector here for just over four years.

“I see my role as doing all I can to support our staff in keeping people safe and ensuring that the public know about the good work officers do every day on their behalf.”

Ch Insp Batty joined Thames Valley Police in 1998 as a response officer in Oxford, before working as a firearms officer, a response sergeant in Aylesbury and a response inspector for Milton Keynes – he also spent a year working for South Australia Police.

Ch Insp Batty considers violent offending, criminal exploitation, organised crime and burglary to be the crimes that cause the greatest harm and which have the most effect on people.