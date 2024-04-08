Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The app can be used to report all sorts of transgressions, including domestic violence, without the need to make a verbal phone call.

Helen Keen, Police Community Support Officer for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to contact the police which is why a new app called #PoliceUK has been launched.

"This will allow you to report a range of services online in the same way you would as if you called 101. These include reporting anti-social behaviour, domestic abuse, or road traffic incidents and many others and means you can do it whenever suits you without having to make a phone call.