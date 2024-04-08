New app gives Banbury area residents another way to contact the Police
and live on Freeview channel 276
The app can be used to report all sorts of transgressions, including domestic violence, without the need to make a verbal phone call.
Helen Keen, Police Community Support Officer for Cherwell and West Oxfordshire, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to contact the police which is why a new app called #PoliceUK has been launched.
"This will allow you to report a range of services online in the same way you would as if you called 101. These include reporting anti-social behaviour, domestic abuse, or road traffic incidents and many others and means you can do it whenever suits you without having to make a phone call.
“#PoliceUK is available via both the Google Play and iOS App stores. If it is an emergency, you should always call 999,” she said.