New anti-social behaviour orders have been approved to tackle ongoing problems in People’s Park and Banbury town centre.

Cherwell District Council’s executive approved the public spaces protection order (PSPO) on Monday, March 3.

During the meeting, the council heard how there were 764 recorded anti-social behaviour and public order offences in Banbury town centre last year.

Many of these offences did not meet the threshold for formal enforcement action but caused distress to passers-by.

The new PSPO would give council employees and police additional powers to address and tackle anti-social behaviour.

This includes imposing fines for aggressive begging, nuisance, street drinking and actions that cause alarm or distress to the public.

Signs will now be placed around the town centre and People’s Park in the coming weeks to remind people of the prohibited behaviours.

Cllr Rob Parkinson, portfolio holder for safer communities, said: “Banbury is a wonderful town with a relatively low crime rate, but nevertheless when antisocial behaviour takes place it can have a serious effect on passers-by who report feeling upset and unsettled.

“This PSPO demonstrates our commitment to a safe and welcoming atmosphere in Banbury.

“The new powers will allow our community wardens and police colleagues to deter poor behaviour and, if necessary, take enforcement action.

“The PSPO also acts as a deterrent which will help raise awareness of the high standards that we all expect of care and consideration for each other. We believe this will make Banbury a much more welcoming place for residents, visitors and businesses alike.”

The council held a public consultation last year, which resulted in 93 per cent of respondents saying they were in favour of the council creating the PSPO.

Cherwell District Council aims to use the PSPO by issuing warnings and providing information, which it hopes will encourage people taking part in the restricted behaviours to access support services.

The council and police will then use the formal powers the PSPO gives them and issue fines to those repeatedly causing antisocial behaviour.

The PSPO will last up to three years, with the council holding a review of the order in the third year with an option to renew for a further three years.