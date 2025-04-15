New anti-social behaviour orders for People’s Park and Banbury town centre come into force
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The public spaces protection orders (PSPO) have been issued to tackle street drinking, aggressive begging and anti-social behaviour.
This means that council workers and police will have more power to fine people engaged in antisocial behaviour.
In Bicester, where a similar PSPO is in place, people can receive a fine of up to £100 for a fixed penalty notice.
Tim Hughes, head of regulatory services and community safety at Cherwell District Council, said: “We are very proud to be proactively addressing concerns raised about antisocial behaviour in Banbury.
“The town has a lovely atmosphere and community, but on the occasion antisocial behaviour does occur, it can have a serious effect on those who experience it.
“The wellbeing and safety of those in Banbury is of the utmost importance to us, and by establishing the PSPO, our community wardens and police colleagues will have additional powers to discourage poor behaviour and take enforcement action where needed.”
The current PSPO orders will run for up to three years, with a review scheduled to take place in the third year, with an option to renew for a further three years.
Community wardens will aim to speak to people engaged in anti-social behaviour, offering them advice and issuing warnings to those engaged in the prohibited behaviours.
If the same people continue to breach the orders, then the council wardens or police will have the power to use their formal PSPO powers to issue fines.