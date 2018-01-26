National effort to find stolen Land Rovers from Fenny Compton

A Fenny Compton man’s appeal to find his two Land Rovers stolen by burglars has been shared more than 1,700 times by people from across the UK.

Simon Stanton’s Facebook post says ‘scumbags’ broke into his home while he, his wife and four-year-old child were asleep overnight on Tuesday (January 23).

Warwickshire Police says the intruders got in through the rear patio door and stole a handbag and the keys to two cars before making off in the vehicles.

Mr Stanton’s Land Rover Sport and Defender were taken and Facebook users from all over the country have shared his appeal.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 37 of January 24.