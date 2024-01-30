Murders of two Banbury men will be the subject of ITV documentary aired tonight (Tuesday)
The murders of two Banbury men will be the subject of a new ITV documentary, set to be aired tonight (Tuesday).
Friends Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin died when their car was deliberately rammed off the A46 dual carriageway near Leicester on February 11, 2022.
The show, called TikTok: Murders Gone Viral, will focus on 22-year-old TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari and her 45-year-old mother Ansreen, who were among those jailed for the killing.
When interviewed, Mahek showed very little guilt for their deaths, says senior investigating officer Det Insp Mark Parish: "The only time I notice any remorse is when Mahek hears the 999 call being played to her. But I’m not sure that's remorse at the call. I think it’s more to do with the fact that she recognises how serious a position she is in."
In September, Mahek Bukhari was sentenced to life in prison to serve a minimum of 31 years and eight months, and Ansreen Bukhari received a life sentence, with a minimum term of 26 years and nine months. Det Insp Parish said: "If it wasn’t for social media, I do believe that Saqib and Hashim would be alive today."
In statements read to the court, the parents of Mr Hussain and Mr Ijazuddin said their lives had been changed forever by their deaths. They will alos be featured in the documentary.
The hour-long show TikTok: Murders Gone Viral will be shown at 9pm tonight (Tuesday January 30).