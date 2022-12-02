The murder trial over the deaths of two Banbury men has been scrapped - and a new trial will take place next year.

Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, 21, of Banbury, were killed when their car was rammed off the road and burst into flames just after midnight on February 11.

Eight people are accused of plotting to ambush the two men - but the trial has now been scrapped due to 'jury irregularity'.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (left) and Saqib Hussain

Judge Mr Justice Saini has today (Friday) issued a statement which he said could be reported by media. The statement read: "The discharge was by reason of jury irregularity. The irregularity had nothing to do with any conduct or alleged conduct of the defendants or the families or friends of Saqib Hussain or Hashim Ijazuddin, but was purely internal to the jury.

"There will be a re-trial before a fresh jury in the new year."

The defendants are set to face the same charges of murder and manslaughter, which they all deny, when the re-trial begins.

The eight defendants are: Natasha Akhtar, 22, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham; Mahek Bukhari, 23, and Ansreen Bukhari, 47, both of George Eardley Close, Tunstall; Raees Jamal, 22, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough; Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Northfields, Leicester; Mohammed Patel, 20, of Braybrooke Road, Northfields, Leiceste; Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Littlemore Close, Crown Hills, Leicester; and Ameer Jamal, 27, of Catherine Street, Belgrave, Leicester.

