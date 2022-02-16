Murder Investigation: Police name Banbury men who died in a car crash near Leicester

Two men who died following a collision on the A46 near the Six Hills junction have been named by police.

They are believed to be Saqib Hussain, 21, and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, 21, both from Banbury.

They died following the collision which happened at around 1.30am on Friday February 11.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (left) and Saqib Hussain have been identified by police as the two men who died in a crash on the A46 in Leicester. Photos provided by Leicestershire Police

Support is being provided to the families of Mr Hussain and Mr Ijazuddin at this time. Formal identification has not yet been carried out.

Five people have been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Raees Jamal, 21, of Lingdale Close, Leicester, and Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester, were both charged today (Tuesday) with murder. They have been remanded into custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham; Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 22, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke, were charged on Monday with murder They appeared in front of Leicester magistrates today.