A murder investigation has been launched after the victim of yesterday’s assault in Banbury sadly died today (Thursday January 4).

A 39-year-old man from Banbury has died following an assault on Cope Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning (January 3).

Police arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder yesterday, but they have now rearrested the man on suspicion of murder.

He will now remain in custody after a warrant of further detention was obtained by the authorities today.

Officers from Thames Valley Police have also arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of murder, who also remains in custody.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mike Roddy of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Tragically, following an incident yesterday morning, a man has died.

“There remains a scene watch in place at the location, and if you have any concerns, you can address these with any of our officers at the scene.

“We have made two arrests as our investigation into this incident continues."

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and will be supported during this time by specially trained officers. The police are yet to conduct formal identification and the post-mortem examination.

If you have any information that could assist the police with their investigation, contact Thames Valley Police online here or by calling 101, quoting the reference number 43240002637.