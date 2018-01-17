Mum makes heartfelt appeal to missing girl with Banbury links

The mother of a missing girl with Banbury links has made a direct appeal to her daughter as police release CCTV images of her in McDonald’s on Saturday (January 13).

Linda Finau was last seen at around 2.30pm in Ambrosden, Bicester, on Friday, January 5, and police issued an initial appeal on Monday.

Linda Finau was seen in McDonald's on Queen Street, Nuneaton, on Saturday morning (January 13). Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-180117-134043001

The 16-year-old wass spotted on CCTV in the fastfood restaurant in Queen Street, Nuneaton, sometime between 9.15am and midday, leaving in the direction of the railway station.

Her mother Roselyn Roqara made a direct appeal to Linda: “Hi Lewa, please, wherever you are, come home. We love you and miss you.”

Linda is 5ft 7ins, slim, has dark brown/black hair and is British/Fijian.

On the CCTV image she was wearing a dark jacket with a grey top underneath, jeans, white trainers and was carrying a pink holdall.

Linda Finau has been missing since Friday, January 5. Photo courtesy of Thames Valley Police NNL-180115-135442001

PC Sally Yates, based at Banbury police station, said: “We remain concerned for Linda’s welfare due to the length of time she has been missing and her young age.

“It is positive that we have seen her on CCTV however officers need to check she is safe and well.

“I continue to appeal to the public to report any sightings of Linda or people who closely match her description.

“I would like to particularly appeal to people in the Coventry and Nuneaton areas of Warwickshire to keep an eye out for her, possibly carrying her distinctive pink bag, and let police know if you think you see her.”

Anyone with information about Linda’s whereabouts is asked to call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference 43180011872.

