Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorist who was spotted driving erratically near Chipping Norton turned out to be nearly four times over the drink drive limit.

Police received calls from the public on Thursday evening after they saw the person driving 'poorly', according to police.

Son afterwards, PC Gunner and PS Ruff arrested a man on suspicion of driving whilst unfit and driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

Thames Valley Police said: "The male blew 130ug on the intoximeter, the legal limit being just 35ug.

"He was subsequently charged with driving whilst unfit, driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol and obstructing a police constable.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Please remember to report drink drivers on 999 if driving or about to drive.