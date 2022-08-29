Motorist nearly four times over the drink drive limit spotted driving erratically near Chipping Norton
A motorist who was spotted driving erratically near Chipping Norton turned out to be nearly four times over the drink drive limit.
Police received calls from the public on Thursday evening after they saw the person driving 'poorly', according to police.
Son afterwards, PC Gunner and PS Ruff arrested a man on suspicion of driving whilst unfit and driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol.
Thames Valley Police said: "The male blew 130ug on the intoximeter, the legal limit being just 35ug.
"He was subsequently charged with driving whilst unfit, driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol and obstructing a police constable.
"Please remember to report drink drivers on 999 if driving or about to drive.
"Information about drink drivers can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously."