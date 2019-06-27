Motorist arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after crash near Banbury

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after their car crashed near Banbury last night (Wednesday, June 26).

Police and an ambulance were called to King’s Sutton Road near Warkworth at around 5pm after reports of a car leaving the road.

The 37-year-old man was taken into custody after providing a positive breath test, Brackley police tweeted.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the ambulance was called as a precaution as the driver was not thought to have been injured in the crash.

Officers helped to manage traffic while the vehicle was recovered and thanked the land owner for helping out in the tweet.