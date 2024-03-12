Motorcyclist in 'life-threatening condition' following crash near Chipping Norton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for witnesses regarding the incident that took place around 7.10am on the A44 near the Lidstone turning.
The accident involved a grey F-pace Jaguar and a BMW motorcycle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Investigating officer Sergeant Ed Crofts, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We believe that the motorcycle was travelling north on the A44 prior to the collision.
“I am interested to hear from any witnesses that may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision and who may have any dash-camera footage.
“I am also interested in hearing from any members of the public who assisted at the scene of this collision who have not already come forward to speak to officers.”
"The motorcyclist’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”
If you have information, call 101 or make a report online quoting reference number 43240113238.”