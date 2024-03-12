Motorcyclist in 'life-threatening condition' following crash near Chipping Norton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses regarding the incident that took place around 7.10am on the A44 near the Lidstone turning.

The accident involved a grey F-pace Jaguar and a BMW motorcycle.

Investigating officer Sergeant Ed Crofts, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We believe that the motorcycle was travelling north on the A44 prior to the collision.

A motorcyclist is in hospital in a life threatening condition following an accident between Chipping Norton and Enstone yesterday.

“I am interested to hear from any witnesses that may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision and who may have any dash-camera footage.

“I am also interested in hearing from any members of the public who assisted at the scene of this collision who have not already come forward to speak to officers.”

"The motorcyclist’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”