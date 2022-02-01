Motorbikes among property stolen during commercial burglary in Silverstone

The burglary when three offenders wearing dark-coloured clothing forced entry into a unit at Shacks Farm Barn on the A43 Oxford Road in Silverstone. The burglary happened between 9 and 10.30pm on Wednesday January 26.

Once inside the offenders stole a van, which was later recovered, two motorbikes and a quadbike, before leaving the site via a farm track towards Whittlebury.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone or a vehicle acting suspiciously in the area or who may have captured such vehicles travelling in convoy on CCTV or dash-cam footage.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 22000052181. Alternatively, people can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.