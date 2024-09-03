Motorbike stolen from outside Banbury home during middle of Saturday night
An appeal for information has been launched after a motorcycle was stolen from outside a Banbury home during the middle of the night on Saturday (August 31).
Police have asked anyone with information regarding the stolen motorcycle to get in contact with them.
The grey BMW R1150RT bike was stolen between 11pm and midnight from outside a property on Woodgreen Avenue.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We would appeal for anyone with footage from the area or information about the theft to contact us ASAP.
“The easiest way to provide information is via our website, at a police station, or by calling 101, quoting the investigation reference number 43240419691.”