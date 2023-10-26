Motorbike stolen from farm near Banbury has been recovered from caravan site near Evesham
Two men have been arrested after police recovered a motorbike, stolen near Banbury, at a caravan site near Evesham.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alongside the motorbike that was stolen on August 30, police officers found two stolen caravans, a stolen cement mixer, two stolen trailers, and a car believed to have been used for crime.
This morning's operation (Thursday, October 26) was a joint operation between the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce, West Mercia, and the National Rural Crime Unit.
To report crime to Thames Valley Police visit thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/