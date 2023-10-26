News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Motorbike stolen from farm near Banbury has been recovered from caravan site near Evesham

Two men have been arrested after police recovered a motorbike, stolen near Banbury, at a caravan site near Evesham.
By Jack Ingham
Published 26th Oct 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 17:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Alongside the motorbike that was stolen on August 30, police officers found two stolen caravans, a stolen cement mixer, two stolen trailers, and a car believed to have been used for crime.

This morning's operation (Thursday, October 26) was a joint operation between the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce, West Mercia, and the National Rural Crime Unit.

To report crime to Thames Valley Police visit thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/