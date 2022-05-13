Mother and daughter plead not guilty to murdering two Banbury men

A mother and daughter charged with the murder of two Banbury men have pleaded not guilty in court yesterday (Thursday).

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saquib Hussain, both 21 and from Banbury, died in collision on the A46 in Leicestershire, in the early hours of Friday February 11.

Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, both of Stoke-on-Trent, entered pleas of not guilty to murder.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (left) and Saqib Hussain

They are jointly charged with six others.

In March, 21-year-old Natasha Akhtar, of Birmingham, denied both murder charges, along with Raees Jamal, aged 21, of Loughborough, 28-year-old Rekan Karwan, of Leicester and 20-year-old Mohammed Patel, of Leicester.

Two other Leicester men, 22-year-old Sanaf Gulammustafa and 27-year-old Ameer Jamal, have been charged with the two murders. They both appeared in court yesterday (May 12), alongside their co-accused, but did not enter pleas.

The two are next due to appear in court on Wednesday June 1. A pre-trial review hearing was set down for a date in August, with a 10 week trial due to start in October.