Police said wood was thrown on the roof, which has possibly damaged some tiles and exterior lighting and fencing has been damaged.

South Northants Police posted the following message on Twitter about the incident: "We are working with the site to deter this type of behaviour.

"If you own a male ‘Charlie’ aged between 14-16 who was out with similar aged mates Saturday night around 9.30pm please explore whether he was at the church. There is damage to be rectified and we are keen to assist him in achieving this."