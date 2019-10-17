More suspects arrested in investigation into theft of £4.8m golden loo from Blenheim Palace

Detectives investigating a burglary at Blenheim Palace on 14 September this year in which a golden toilet was stolen, made three further arrests yesterday (Wednesday).

A 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, all from Oxford, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary other than a dwelling.

They all remain in police custody.

The art installation lavatory, valued at around £4.8 million, was stolen in an overnight raid from Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire last month.

Thames Valley Police were called to reports of a burglary at the birthplace of Winston Churchill in Woodstock on September 14.

The fully-functioning 18-carat gold toilet, created by conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan and named America, was part of an exhibition at the 18th century estate.

It had been plumbed in for exhibition visitors use and the theft caused significant flooding to the property.

Police issued a photograph of a navy blue Volkswagen Golf R hatchback, which they believe was one of at least two vehicles involved in the theft, and was fitted with cloned registration plates.

