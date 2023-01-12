More police presence in Chipping Norton and nearby villages after rise in rural crime

More police presence in Chipping Norton and nearby villages.

The added police presence is to offer further reassurance for the communities around the areas of the Wychwoods and all the way from Burford to Chipping Norton, which have seen an increase in criminals using the A361 and A424 corridors to commit rural crimes.

PCSO Moulding said on Twitter: "If you, or someone you know has a rural business, an equestrian yard, or vulnerable out buildings, then urge them to double check the security, anything you can do to deter opportunists will be a factor in reducing crime around the area.

“Please, we urge you to report offences as soon as you can through either the 999,101 or online webform.”