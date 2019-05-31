More details released about Bicester rape as man arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and released on bail in relation to an attack on a young woman in Bicester.

The 33-year-old man from Bicester was arrested on Tuesday afternoon (May 29) and released on police bail until June 26.

More details have been released by police of the victim’s whereabouts before the alleged rape in an alleyway in the Chapel Street area on Saturday.

The woman, in her late teens, left a public house in Sheep Street at around 2.50am, before walking through Market Square with the offender.

Detective Sergeant Mark Personius said investigators believe she may have been in Pioneer Square and Hunter Close at around 1.30am.

“It is possible that the victim may have been in these locations with a man,” he said.

“If you saw anyone in this area in the early hours of Saturday morning, or have any other information about the offence please contact police as soon as possible.”

The offender is described as white, in his late 30s to early 40s, around 5ft 10ins tall with a skinny build.

He had short dark hair with silver/grey sides and spoke with a foreign accent, and is also believed to have a spot or mole on his left cheek. He was dressed in a dark jacket.

The victim is being offered support by specially-trained officers and detectives are carrying out an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information should visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report or call 101, or visit a police station, quoting reference number 43190157081.

