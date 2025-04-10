More arrests made in connection to large Banbury brawl that resulted in stabbing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five men have now been arrested in connection to a large brawl that occurred on a Banbury residential street last month.

The arrests are connected to an incident of violent disorder that took place at 6.40pm on Hilton Road on Monday, March 31.

As we reported at the time, police were called to the road after they received reports of between 10 to 12 men fighting and another large group of men present in the area.

Following the fight, a man in his thirties was taken to hospital with a significant stab wound to his arm. Thankfully the man has since been discharged from hospital.

At the time, a 38-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, both from Banbury, were arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and violent disorder. They have since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and violent disorder.

Since then, police have now arrested a 26-year-old man from Bicester on suspicion of GBH and charged him with possession of a bladed article.

The two men from Banbury have been released on police bail, while the Bicester man has been released on conditional court bail.

Officers also carried out search warrants at properties in Hilton Road and have arrested a further two men aged 33 and 40.

These two men are suspected to have been involved in the violent disorder and have been released on police bail.

Lead investigating officer Detective Inspector James Holden-White, of Banbury CID, said: “I understand that incidents like this one may cause concern but I still believe there to be no wider risk to the public.

“We believe that the victim and offenders are known to each other and to members of the wider local community who were present. We are continuing to make good progress in this investigation and have made three more arrests. Officers have also been carrying out increased patrols in the area and are engaging with the community to offer reassurance.

“We are committed to making our communities safer, so if you have any concerns, please speak to a uniformed officer. I am appealing directly to those who witnessed what happened on Monday, 31 March, or who have any information that may assist the investigation, to please get in touch with us.

“I would also like to hear from anybody who has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage that has captured the incident to please contact us. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could make a huge difference in us identifying and arresting persons involved in this incident.”

Anyone with information that could assist the police’s investigation is asked to make a report via Thames Valley Police’s website or by calling 101 and quoting the crime reference number of 43250156637.

To report information online or submite CCTV or dashcam footage to Thames Valley Police, visit their website at: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/

Alternatively, to report information with 100% anonymity, people can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit their webisite at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/