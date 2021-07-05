CCTV images released following multiple thefts from vehicles in Bicester (Image from TVP website)

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images of two men officers would like to speak to in connection with multiple thefts from vehicles in Bicester.

Between Saturday June 5 and today (Monday July 5), multiple vehicles in the Bicester area have been broken into. The reported offences have occurred in Bure Park, Ambrosden, Southwold and Langford Village.

Various items have been stolen including money, golf clubs and cards.

Investigating officer Sergeant Kerry O’Leary, based at Bicester police station, said: “We are releasing these CCTV images as we believe that the men pictured could have vital information about this incident.

“If you recognise the men in these images, or believe that they could be you, please call the police on 101, quoting reference number 43210293476 or make a report online.

“Similarly, if you have any information about any of the incidents or have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could assist our investigation, please get in touch.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”