Mobile phone stolen from woman during robbery in Banbury

A woman had her mobile phone stolen during a robbery in Banbury yesterday, Thursday October 14.

The incident happened after a woman in her 30s was approached by a man along the footpath that runs parallel with Nursery Drive.

The man grabbed the victim’s wrist and tried to take the phone out of her hand. She refused to give the phone to the man who then shouted at her and he managed to take the phone and run away towards coffee factory. The incident happened around 9am yesterday, Thursday October 14.

The phone stolen was a lilac Samsung Galaxy S20.

The offender is described as a man, approximately 6 feet tall, with a muscular build. He was wearing a black leather jacket, dark blue jeans and black trainers, with a black hat pulled over his face like a balaclava. He also spoke with an Eastern European accent.

Designated investigator, Nicola Manze, based at Banbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has any information about what happened, to please come forward.

“You can make a report by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool on the website. Please quote reference 43210463129 in your report.

