A girl with Banbury links who went missing for more than a month has been found safe.

Linda Finau was discovered on Tuesday after going missing from January 5.

The 16-year-old girl from Ambrosden was spotted in a McDonald’s in Nuneaton on January 13, and her mother Roselyn Roqara made a direct appeal for Linda to come home.

Thames Valley Police thanked everyone who shared the appeals for information.