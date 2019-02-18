'Mindless' thieves use digger to steal cash machine from Shipston Co-op

'Mindless' thieves used a digger to steal the cash machine from a Co-operative supermarket in Shipston in the early hours of this morning (Monday, February 18).

A JCB digger tore through the front of the High Street shop before a truck hauled the ATM out of the back at around 2.40am.

The Mitsubishi truck was later found dumped with the ATM inside but unopened with no cash stolen - the digger was also left at the scene.

The Twitter account for one of Warwickshire Police's search dogs described the thieves as 'mindless', adding: "Your efforts gained you absolutely nothing!"

Shipston community Facebook groups have been discussing the ram-raid, with one person saying they tried to confront the thieves but were told to 'f*** off'.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and witnesses with information can call 101 quoting incident 18 of February 18.

The digger was used to smash through the Co-op in Shipston and was left at the scene. Photo: Warwickshire Police

"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Co-op has been contacted for comment.

Extensive damage was done to the shop on High Street. Photo: Warwickshire Police