'Mindless' thieves use digger to steal cash machine from Shipston Co-op

'Mindless' thieves used a digger to steal the cash machine from a Co-operative supermarket in Shipston in the early hours of this morning (Monday, February 18).
A JCB digger tore through the front of the High Street shop before a truck hauled the ATM out of the back at around 2.40am.
The Mitsubishi truck was later found dumped with the ATM inside but unopened with no cash stolen - the digger was also left at the scene.
The Twitter account for one of Warwickshire Police's search dogs described the thieves as 'mindless', adding: "Your efforts gained you absolutely nothing!"
Shipston community Facebook groups have been discussing the ram-raid, with one person saying they tried to confront the thieves but were told to 'f*** off'.
A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing and witnesses with information can call 101 quoting incident 18 of February 18.
"Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Co-op has been contacted for comment.