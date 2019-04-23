Middleton Cheney teenage burglar from Banbury on ‘most wanted’ list

A Banbury teenager is among the ten most wanted burglars in Northamptonshire for a theft in Middleton Cheney in January last year.

Samuel Steel, 19, is wanted by Northamptonshire Police’s new team, launched on Wednesday (April 17) to tackle the number of residential burglaries in the county under the banner Operation Crooked.

Police

The nine officers, supported by intelligence, forensic and proactive resources, will sit within the criminal investigation department and focus solely on burglaries.

As part of the operation, the force will be issuing a number of wanted appeals over the next couple of months to target those offenders most wanted for burglary offences.

Anyone with information should call 101.