Mercedes-AMG car, jewellery and cash stolen during burglary at Middle Barton home
It is believed that two offenders were involved in the burglary that took place around 7.15pm on Holliers Crescent.
Police have released an image of someone they wish to speak to, as they believe they may have vital information regarding the burglary.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Sophie Smith said: “We are appealing for information following this incident.
“I am also appealing to anyone who recognises the person in the picture, as they may have vital information to assist us with our enquiries.
“I would particularly like to hear from anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or mobile footage to get in touch with the force in case it has captured something, which may assist this investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting the reference number 43240552044 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.