Men wearing balaclavas attempt to burgle Banbury home
Masked men seen in door bell camera footage during attempted burglary of Banbury home
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Springfield Avenue, Banbury, after a report of an attempted burglary at around 1am on Thursday February 10.
“Three men were seen on a door bell camera, one with a tool, possibly a screwdriver, trying to gain entry to the property.
“The front door was damaged but entry was not gained and nothing was taken.
“One offender is described as a man wearing a black hoodie and a black beanie hat, while the others were wearing balaclavas.
“Police are investigating and would ask anyone with information to call 101 or make a report online quoting reference number 43220061777.
“Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”