Masked men seen in door bell camera footage during attempted burglary of Banbury home

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Springfield Avenue, Banbury, after a report of an attempted burglary at around 1am on Thursday February 10.

“Three men were seen on a door bell camera, one with a tool, possibly a screwdriver, trying to gain entry to the property.

“The front door was damaged but entry was not gained and nothing was taken.

Masked men seen door bell camera footage during attempted burglary of Banbury home

“One offender is described as a man wearing a black hoodie and a black beanie hat, while the others were wearing balaclavas.

“Police are investigating and would ask anyone with information to call 101 or make a report online quoting reference number 43220061777.