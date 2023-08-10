Men carrying weapons block vehicle and steal trailer with goods worth thousands near Chipping Norton

Four men, some carrying weapons, blocked a vehicle and stole its trailer with goods worth thousands on a back road near Chipping Norton.

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 8.25am on an unnamed road that links the A436 to the village of Cornwell, near Chipping Norton.

The victim was driving a green Land Rover Freelander with a trailer attached when the road was blocked by a black BMW.

Four men, some of whom were carrying weapons, got out of the BMW and surrounded the victim’s vehicle before a silver VW Touareg arrived, hooked up to the trailer, and drove away.

Three of the offenders were described as wearing black, and the fourth is described as being bald, with a potbelly, and wearing a red T-shirt with a Tupac logo.

The stolen Bateson cattle trailer contained a green Yamaha Grizzly 700 quad bike, a green Suzuki King quad bike with black wheels, a green Yamaha Kodiak Quad Bike with black wheels, a Logic fertiliser sprayer, a Logic seed sprayer, and a Logic mower.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Mark Lowman, said: "This was a concerning incident for the victim, but thankfully they were not injured. The equipment taken was worth thousands of pounds, and we are conducting enquiries into this incident.

"If anyone has information about the vehicles involved, the men described, or if they have been offered these items for sale, then we ask them to get in touch.

"Or if you were driving in the area and have a dash cam, we would ask you to check the footage and get in touch if it shows anything that may assist our investigation."

Anyone with footage can upload it to the police’s portal page here https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/serip/appeal/43230348161-robbery-near-cornwell