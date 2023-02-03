Masked robber threatens teenage girl and steals her phone near Banbury park
A teenage girl has had her phone stolen by a robber wearing a balaclava near a park in Banbury.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place on Monday January 23, between 5pm and 6pm in the small park off Ferriston Road and Ironstones Road.
The victim was approached and followed out of the park by a man who is described a white teenager of slim build.
The man then threatened the victim and told her to hand over her phone. After initially refusing the girl was pressured into giving the man her red iPhone SE before the man then ran off in the direction of Highlands.
The offender is described as wearing a black and grey Trapstar coat and matching tracksuit bottoms with a black ski mask balaclava, black gloves, and a silver necklace.
Anyone with information can contact the police online, quoting the reference number 43230034400.