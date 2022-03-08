Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after four men entered a pizza shop and threatened staff with a knife on Saturday March 5 in the Brackley High Street.

The incident took place between 5.40 and 6pm on Saturday March 5, at Pizza Rolla in High Street, Brackley.

After threatening staff the offenders left the shop.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are described as four young black men aged 18-20 who wore face coverings and tracksuits. They are not believed to have had local accents and were possibly from London.

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or was in the area at the time o who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 22000129678. You can also report information anonymously with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.