Masked criminals make death threats to heroic passer-by who bravely stopped a vehicle break-in near Banbury

Member of the public has life threatened after stopping early hours vehicle break-in.

The incident took place at around 2.35am yesterday (September 13) in Quarry Close, Bloxham when a vigilant member of the public spotted two men trying to force open the doors of a commercial van with a crowbar.

The passer-by informed the two men that they would call the police. The offenders then verbally threatened the life of the member of the public before leaving in their grey Audi car.

The offending men were described as wearing black balaclavas and grey combat hooded jackets and both reportedly had Birmingham accents.

Police officers are investigating and anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference number 43220411412.

