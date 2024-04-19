Masked attacker threatens cashier with weapon at Chipping Norton petrol station - but flees empty-handed
The robber ran off empty-handed in the direction of Albion Street after he realised the Esso cashier had sounded the alarm for help.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that happened at around 1.20am on Sunday, (April 14).
They describe the offender as a slim build black man in his twenties, around 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall.
He had short, curly hair and was wearing a mask, a black hooded top and slim trousers.
Investigating officer DS Stephanie Welsh said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this attempted robbery.
“Anyone with information which could help our investigation, please call 101 or make a report via our website, quoting reference number 43240173577.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”