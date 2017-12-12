Man with Oxfordshire links found after prison recall

A man with links to Oxfordshire, described as ‘a threat to the public’, has been found after being wanted on recall to prison.

Michael Grantham was released from HMP Hewell in Redditch in October after serving a sentence for possession of an offensive weapon and obstruct or resist a person assisting a constable in execution of duty.

The 38-year-old from Stratford, is believed to have breached the conditions of his release and was wanted on recall to prison.

He was located in Cheltenham last night (Tuesday, December 12) and police thanked everyone who shared our appeal.