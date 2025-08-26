Man with missing right eye wanted in connection with rape of teenage girl in Banbury

Police have asked for the public's help in finding a man with a distinctive missing right eye after a teenage girl was raped in Banbury.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Doran from Kidlington is wanted by Thames Valley Police in connection with the rape of a teenage girl.

The rape is believed to have taken place in Banbury on Monday, August 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doran is known to frequent both the north Oxfordshire and south Warwickshire areas and has links to Hillingdon in London and Leicestershire.

If you see James Doran, do not approach him, and instead call 999.

The 23-year-old is described as white, with short ginger/brown hair and a ginger/brown beard, and missing his right eye.

Detective Inspector Becky Sargeant, said: “Anyone with information about his current whereabouts should call 999. It is important that if you see him, please do not approach him, and instead call 999.”

Anyone with information about James Doran should call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43250409668.

To make a report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.