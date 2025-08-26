Man with missing right eye wanted in connection with rape of teenage girl in Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 26th Aug 2025, 09:54 BST
Police have asked for the public's help in finding a man with a distinctive missing right eye after a teenage girl was raped in Banbury.

James Doran from Kidlington is wanted by Thames Valley Police in connection with the rape of a teenage girl.

Most Popular

The rape is believed to have taken place in Banbury on Monday, August 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doran is known to frequent both the north Oxfordshire and south Warwickshire areas and has links to Hillingdon in London and Leicestershire.

If you see James Doran, do not approach him, and instead call 999.placeholder image
If you see James Doran, do not approach him, and instead call 999.

The 23-year-old is described as white, with short ginger/brown hair and a ginger/brown beard, and missing his right eye.

Detective Inspector Becky Sargeant, said: “Anyone with information about his current whereabouts should call 999. It is important that if you see him, please do not approach him, and instead call 999.”

Anyone with information about James Doran should call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43250409668.

To make a report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice