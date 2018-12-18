Man with Chipping Norton links wanted over drug supply group

A man with links to Chipping Norton is wanted by police in connection with an organised crime group which supplied drugs in Oxford.

The group Sohail Dawood is connected to was involved in the supply of class B drugs, namely ketamine and methadrone, known as Meow Meow or M-Cat, between September, 2014 and January, 2015.

Sohail Dawood is wanted by police. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-181218-104454001

The 36-year-old is described as Asian, of large build, about 5ft 11ins with black hair.

He has links to Chipping Norton and Oxford, but spends a lot of his time abroad, including in Dubai and Pakistan.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Jon Garside of the serious and organised crime unit, said: “I would appeal to anyone who recognises Dawood, knows where he is or has any other information that might help our investigation to contact police immediately.

“If you see Dawood please do not approach him, instead call 999. In a non-emergency call 101 or visit your nearest police station.

“If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”