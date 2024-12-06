Man who stabbed friend in the heart after argument in Banbury park is jailed

An 18-year-old man who stabbed his friend following a disagreement in People’s Park in Banbury has been sent to prison today (December 6).

Alex Luszczkiewicz of Calthorpe Road has been jailed for inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent after stabbing an 18-year-old in the heart.

Luszczkiewicz was originally charged with attempted murder following the incident in People’s Park on August 4.

However, the prosecution accepted an alternative plea of grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place during a hearing on September 30.

Today at Oxford Crown Court, Luszczkiewicz received a sentence of five years in prison with a further two years on licence upon release.

He will also be made subject to a Serious Violence Reduction Order of two years when he is released from prison.

This means that Luszczkiewicz can be stopped and searched in public spaces by the police to see if he is carrying a knife or offensive weapon.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Shahed Ali said: “Luszczkiewicz pleaded guilty to a very serious offence and has now been sentenced for his violent actions that day.

“He was friends with the victim, and the stabbing came about as a result of a petty argument between the two of them, but his actions very nearly resulted in the death of his friend.

“It was only due to the excellent medical care that the victim survived and thankfully is now on the road to recovery.”

Just before midnight on Sunday, August 4, Luszczkiewicz stabbed his friend in the chest, causing him severe and life-threatening injuries.

The victim underwent life-saving surgery in the hospital and is now thankfully making a slow recovery at home.

Officer Detective Constable Shahed Ali added: “Knife crime devastates lives, and we remain absolutely committed to removing these dangerous weapons from society.

“Luszczkiewicz is solely responsible for causing these injuries. An escalation of an argument into something that potentially could have ended a life is a sobering reminder of the dangers of carrying knives.

“I hope that he will spend time reflecting on his violent actions that night while he is in prison, and I would like to thank the victim for his support and courage in supporting this investigation.”