Man who attempted large alcohol theft from a Banbury supermarket is sought by police - CCTV image released

The man wanted by police in connection with the attempted theft of a trolley of alcohol from Waitrose, Banbury

Thames Valley Police officers have released a CCTV image of the man who they want to speak to in connection with a theft and assault in Waitrose.

The incident occurred at 5.40pm on Wednesday, November 17 in the Southam Road supermarket.

A man has filled a trolley with a large quantity of spirits and other alcoholic drinks and left the store without paying. When confronted by security, the offender threatened them with a glass bottle.

The offender left the scene in a grey Suzuki Swift.

Investigating officer PC Rebecca Biddle, based at Banbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this theft.

“You can contact us either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210408799.