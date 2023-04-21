Two Banbury men have been arrested after a man was threatened with a firearm in a drive-by attack following an assault outside a nightclub in town.

The terrifying ordeal started outside Mirage nightclub in Broad Street when a man in his twenties was assaulted by another man between 4.30am and 4.45am on Saturday (April 15).

The victim was then walking towards Calthorpe Street with his friend, when the same offender approached them with another man in a van.

Police said that at this point, one of the men in the van appeared to show the victims a black firearm. They then attacked the victim’s friend before driving off.

Neither victim required hospital treatment, but the police are appealing for witnesses to help with the investigation.

A 22-year-old man from Banbury has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault by beating and possession of a controlled class A drug – cocaine.

A 31-year-old man from Banbury has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault by beating, possession of a controlled class B drug – cannabis and possession of a blade in a public place. Both men have been released on conditional bail.

Thames Valley Police are now appealing for information.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sarah Osborne, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please come forward to assist our investigation.

“Also, please could anyone with CCTV cameras in the area or anyone with a dash-cam who was driving in the area at the time of the incident check their recordings in case they have captured anything which could help us.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230163444.

“Alternatively, provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”