Man taken to hospital after being repeatedly punched in Banbury

A man was taken to hospital after being repeatedly punched last night (Friday) in Banbury.

Police believe many people witnessed the assault - and one person stepped in to help by pulling the attacker away.

Officers want to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack, which happened on the Warwick Road in Banbury, at around 7:15pm

A police spokesperson said: "During this assault the victim was punched repeatedly to the face, and has had to receive hospital treatment.

"We believe that a number of people may have witnessed this assault, and we are particularly keen to speak to a member of the public who helped the victim by pulling the suspect off him.

"If you believe you may have witnessed this incident, or have any information, please call 101 and give reference number 43220543356."