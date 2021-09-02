Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for witnesses following an incident of grievous bodily harm in Banbury.

The incident happened around 1.50pm on Sunday August 29 when there was an altercation between two men outside Hello Fresh in Chalker Way.

One of the men, aged in his 40s, required hospital treatment having suffered a broken jaw. He has since been discharged.

The other man drove away in a black Mercedes Benz. He is described as a white man with tanned skin, bald and of large build.

“I would also ask any motorists who were in the area around the time of this incident to please check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210388101.

