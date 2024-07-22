Man suffers fractured eye socket in 'serious' attack outside Banbury pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was taken to hospital with a fractured eye socket after being attacked outside a pub in Banbury last week.

The victim, a man aged 23, was chatting with friends when he was punched in the right eye by another man.

It occurred sometime between 1.30am and 2am on Monday (July 15), outside the Horse and Jockey pub in West Bar Street.

The attacker has been described as a stocky man in his early 20s, around 6 feet tall with brown hair, who was wearing a blue zip-up jumper and blue jeans.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious attack that occurred outside the Horse and Jockey last week (Monday. July 15).

Following the attack, which police are treating as grievous bodily harm, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

The investigating officer, PC Danny Gurney, said: “This was a serious assault, causing the victim to need treatment in hospital.

“We have not yet made any arrests, so I would like to appeal to anyone who saw this, or who has any information which they think could be useful to us, to please get in touch as soon as possible.

“If you think you can help, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43240338279. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.”

To make a report to Thames Valley Police online, visit the website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/