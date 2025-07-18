Man suffers facial injuries after hit-and-run in Banbury

A man in his 40s suffered minor injuries to his face after he was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Banbury.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place at around 2.10pm on Sunday (July 13).

They say a dark-coloured Audi collided with a silver Ford Focus on Concord Avenue, and the driver of the Audi didn’t stop at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Ford Focus, a man in his 40s, sustained minor facial injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run incident in Banbury.

Investigating officer PC Craig Ridgley, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250351766.

“I would also like to appeal directly to the driver of the Audi to please make contact with us.”