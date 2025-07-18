Man suffers facial injuries after hit-and-run in Banbury
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place at around 2.10pm on Sunday (July 13).
They say a dark-coloured Audi collided with a silver Ford Focus on Concord Avenue, and the driver of the Audi didn’t stop at the scene.
The driver of the Ford Focus, a man in his 40s, sustained minor facial injuries.
Investigating officer PC Craig Ridgley, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250351766.
“I would also like to appeal directly to the driver of the Audi to please make contact with us.”